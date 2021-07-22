East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Cowan Center celebrates 25th anniversary, ZZ Top on season schedule

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The UT Tyler Cowan Center is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2021 and today announced its new season lineup, including the likes of rock legends ZZ Top, stand-up comedian Tom Papa and the Broadway classic Fiddler on the Roof. KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti has more.

To see the full schedule, click here.

