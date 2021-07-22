East Texas Now Business Break
Thursday’s Weather: Warmer today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAST TEXASs (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A few areas of patchy fog are developing this morning.  Otherwise, temperatures are starting out in the lower 70s with calm winds.  Expect another day a lot like yesterday, but a little bit warmer.  Partly cloudy skies are expected this afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 90s.  A shower or thunderstorm is possible this afternoon, but any activity will die out this evening.  Partly cloudy and even warmer tomorrow with temperatures reaching the mid 90s by afternoon.  Lots of sunshine this weekend and feeling a lot more like summer usually feels.  High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s this weekend with light winds.  Hot and humid into early next week with just a slight chance for rain.

