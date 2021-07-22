East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

State puts Titus County Jail on non-compliant list for multiple infractions

Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Following a recent inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, the Titus County Jail has been placed on the agency’s non-complaint list because of violations related to inmate observation regulations, improper completion of initial custody assessment and improper delegation of classification duties.

There were five citations issued in total. The first stated that observations of inmates in holding cells routinely exceeded the required 30 minute interval by 1 to 32 minutes. The second stated that multiple initial custody assessments were completed improperly resulting in inmate custody levels being incorrect. the third stated that multiple custody reassessments were completed improperly resulting in inmate custody levels being incomplete. The fourth stated that staff who had not completed the required four hours of classification training were allowed to perform classification duties. The fifth stated that face-to-face observations of inmates exceeded 60 minutes by one to 27 minutes, and 30 minute face-to-face observations of inmates were exceeded by 1 to 32 minutes on a routine basis.

Titus County Sheriff Tim Ingram this was the first in his tenure as sheriff that his jail had been declared non-compliant.

“This is new territory for me,” Ingram said. “This is the first time we’ve been (declared non-compliant) in 12 years. Sometimes these can be a learning experience.”

Ingram said that the issues cited in the report had been addressed and taken care of and that he expects the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to return the jail’s compliant status soon, possibly by Friday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
3 arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide
July 16, 2021
‘We are killers:’ Affidavit tells story of night woman died in Tyler restaurant shooting
Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
(Source: Facebook)
Inmate found unresponsive in Van Zandt County Jail cell dies at hospital
Evidence marker at the scene of the quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Arrest affidavit details what led up to quadruple murder in Cherokee County

Latest News

ERCOT, PUC says they are ready for high temperatures next week
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Warmer today
Multiple fire crews extinguish Tyler house fire
Multiple crews are at the scene of a fire that destroyed a home in southwest Tyler early...
Multiple fire crews extinguish Tyler house fire