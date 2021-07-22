State puts Titus County Jail on non-compliant list for multiple infractions

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Following a recent inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, the Titus County Jail has been placed on the agency’s non-complaint list because of violations related to inmate observation regulations, improper completion of initial custody assessment and improper delegation of classification duties.

There were five citations issued in total. The first stated that observations of inmates in holding cells routinely exceeded the required 30 minute interval by 1 to 32 minutes. The second stated that multiple initial custody assessments were completed improperly resulting in inmate custody levels being incorrect. the third stated that multiple custody reassessments were completed improperly resulting in inmate custody levels being incomplete. The fourth stated that staff who had not completed the required four hours of classification training were allowed to perform classification duties. The fifth stated that face-to-face observations of inmates exceeded 60 minutes by one to 27 minutes, and 30 minute face-to-face observations of inmates were exceeded by 1 to 32 minutes on a routine basis.

Titus County Sheriff Tim Ingram this was the first in his tenure as sheriff that his jail had been declared non-compliant.

“This is new territory for me,” Ingram said. “This is the first time we’ve been (declared non-compliant) in 12 years. Sometimes these can be a learning experience.”

Ingram said that the issues cited in the report had been addressed and taken care of and that he expects the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to return the jail’s compliant status soon, possibly by Friday.

