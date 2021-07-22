East Texas Now Business Break
Seemingly safe GOP incumbents under attack from right wing

Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford would seem to have all the conservative credentials he’d need to coast to reelection in deep-red Oklahoma.(GRAYDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford would seem to have all the conservative credentials he’d need to coast to reelection in deep-red Oklahoma.

But the devout Baptist and former director of the nation’s largest Christian youth camp finds himself under fierce attack by a challenger in his own party.

Similar scenes are playing out in campaigns in other red states including Texas, Arkansas and Idaho, where ultra right-wing challengers are tapping into anger among Republicans over Trump’s election loss and coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Some incumbents suddenly are scrambling to defend their right flank, heating up their rhetoric on social media and ripping into President Joe Biden at every opportunity.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

