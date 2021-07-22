East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Part of oil rig falls on a worker, killing him near Houston

Officials say a man is dead after part of an oil rig he was working on fell on him near Houston.
Officials say a man is dead after part of an oil rig he was working on fell on him near Houston.(Source:)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Officials say a man is dead after part of an oil rig he was working on fell on him near Houston.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the incident happened Wednesday afternoon in a remote area of the northeastern part of the county, 10 miles northeast of Houston.

He says the man was part of a crew working on the mobile rig when the back of the rig fell on him, killing him. Another man was taken to a hospital for treatment of a shoulder injury.

No identities have been released, and no cause for the collapse has been determined.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Smith County gunfight leaves 1 hospitalized, 1 on the run
From left, Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips.
Criminal history sheds new details surrounding two suspects in quadruple homicide case
Thomas Auld (Source: Upshur County Criminal District Attorney's Office)
Upshur County jury sentences man to 8 life terms for molesting 2 girls
47-year-old Jeff Gerla and 18-year-old John Clinton were killed Tuesday in a quadruple homicide...
Friends describe victims of Cherokee County shooting as ‘unforgettable, that light in the room’
Officials say an explosion that destroyed a house in suburban Dallas and heavily damaged two...
Explosion at Texas home may have been intentional

Latest News

Someone fired multiple shots at a house on Aberdeen Drive in Tyler Saturday morning. (Source:...
Tyler police: No one injured after bullets hit home on Aberdeen Drive
Pictured is a pool at the Splash Kingdom Timber Falls water park in Nacogdoches. (Source: KTRE...
3-year-old child in serious condition after toddler found unresponsive at Nacogdoches water park
Lavell Henderson J. (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff’s Office: Garrison man shot 2 people traveling in vehicle on Highway 59
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission helps Longview survive summer heat
Salvation Army of Tyler
Salvation Army holding additional Women’s Auxiliary sale due to overflow of donations