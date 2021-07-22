Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Fair to Partly Cloudy skies with a bit of a hazy in the sky due to some smoke from the Western U.S. Wildfires. A few scattered showers/thundershowers will remain in the forecast through Friday afternoon, then the rain ends for several days. The heat is likely to soar as we head into the weekend as high temperatures get into the middle 90s. Upper 90s are expected for much of next week as the southwest wind continues to dry us out. Heat Index Values are likely to climb into the 103 to 108 range starting on Friday afternoon, then remain there through next week. Low temperatures should stay in the middle 70s for the next week or so with some upper 70s possible. So...summer 2021 is likely to begin very, very soon.

