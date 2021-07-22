Multiple fire crews extinguish Tyler house fire

East Texas Now Business Break
Multiple crews are at the scene of a fire that destroyed a home in southwest Tyler early Thursday.(KLTV staff)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple crews are at the scene of a fire that destroyed a home in southwest Tyler early Thursday.

Just before 3 a.m., Tyler firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Boswell Street, off Frankston Highway, where the glow of flames were visible in the sky from a half-mile away.

Tyler firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Boswell Street early Thursday.
Tyler firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Boswell Street early Thursday.(KLTV staff)

Crews were able to extinguish the flames in about an hour, though the home appeared to be a total loss. A pickup parked next to the house also burned.

No injuries have been reported at this point.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

