Lufkin man gets life in prison for robbing Whataburger

Billy Pegues
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County jury sentenced Billy Pegues to life for robbing a Lufkin Whataburger using a gun and a note that threatened an employee’s life.

Billy Ray Pegues received a life sentence with parole. He will have to serve 30 years of that sentence before he is eligible for parole.

In August of 2019, around 3 a.m., Pegues entered the restaurant, leaned over the counter, sliding a note to the employee that said “Don’t make me kill you. Listen. Open up the cash register. Give me all the cash. I swear I will blow your (expletive) brains out if you try any slick (expletive). Try me.”

This was the first jury trial held in Angelina County since the COVID-19 shutdown.

Previous: Angelina County grand jury indicts Whataburger robbery suspect

