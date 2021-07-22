Lufkin man gets life in prison for robbing Whataburger

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County jury sentenced Billy Pegues to life for robbing a Lufkin Whataburger using a gun and a note that threatened an employee’s life.

Billy Ray Pegues received a life sentence with parole. He will have to serve 30 years of that sentence before he is eligible for parole.

In August of 2019, around 3 a.m., Pegues entered the restaurant, leaned over the counter, sliding a note to the employee that said “Don’t make me kill you. Listen. Open up the cash register. Give me all the cash. I swear I will blow your (expletive) brains out if you try any slick (expletive). Try me.”

This was the first jury trial held in Angelina County since the COVID-19 shutdown.

Previous: Angelina County grand jury indicts Whataburger robbery suspect

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.