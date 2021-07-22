East Texas Now Business Break
Explosion at Texas home may have been intentional

Officials say an explosion that destroyed a house in suburban Dallas and heavily damaged two...
Officials say an explosion that destroyed a house in suburban Dallas and heavily damaged two more, injuring six people, may not have been an accident.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT
PLANO, Texas (AP) - Officials say an explosion that destroyed a house in suburban Dallas and heavily damaged two more, injuring six people, may not have been an accident.

Fire officials initially said a gas leak in the Plano home that was destroyed Monday was the likely cause of the explosion. Fire and police officials said in a news release Wednesday that investigations indicated the explosion may have been intentional.

They provided no details but said it appeared to be an isolated incident and that the investigation is ongoing.

Officials say the injured include one person in the home that exploded and five others, including three children, from one of the damaged homes next door.

