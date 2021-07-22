East Texas Now Business Break
ETN: Civic Theatre’s ‘West Side Story’ cast discusses nuance of classic Broadway show

ETN's Jeremy G. Butler speaks with cast members from Tyler Civic Theatre Center's production of West Side Story, which opens this weekend.
ETN's Jeremy G. Butler speaks with cast members from Tyler Civic Theatre Center's production of West Side Story, which opens this weekend.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The curtain goes up this weekend on the Tyler Civic Theatre Center’s production of the Broadway classic West Side Story and East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler took some time to chat with a few of the cast members. The discussion ranged from how the cast approached characters to the nuances and themes of the show and why it still resonates with audiences more than 60 years since its inception.

