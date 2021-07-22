ERCOT, PUC says they are ready for high temperatures next week

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission of Texas say they are ready for what they believe will be record high energy loads next week due to increased temperatures.

The entities held a press conference in Austin Thursday.

They provided an update on operational changes made to improve the reliability of the Texas power grid.

They discussed three different topics, stabilizing the grid for the summer, redesigning the Texas energy market for the future, and setting expectations for the future.

ERCOT said they currently have 30 rule making projects underway and plan to provide updates to the public every month on where they are in the process.

They said they have been focused on bringing on more reserves to improve reliability. They said in July, they called on 38% more reserves than last July. In June, they had over 8 times as much power generation than in previous years and over 32 times as much generation in July. They said the increased reserves and power generation has already provided a strong enhancement to grid reliability.

Looking ahead, the PUC said they have been tasked with redesigning the energy market with reliability and accountability as the two main focuses.

ERCOT said they are embarking on a once in a generation reform, but they recognize the weather won’t wait. They said with high temperatures expected next week, they expect loads could reach record highs. Despite this, they said with the increase in power generation and reserves, they believe they will have sufficient amounts of generation to serve all Texans.

