Cowboys missing several key players as they start training camp

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - The Cowboys hit the practice field in Oxnard for the first time in two years on Thursday with the start of the 2021 training camp.

The team was in Frisco last year as the NFL tried to have camps during the pandemic. The team welcomed back the fans and the fans welcomed back Dak Prescott, who missed most of last season with a serious knee injury. One player the fans did not see on the practice fields today was defensive veteran DeMarcus Lawrence.

Lawrence was put on the physically unable to perform list after having back surgery in the offseason. This was his third back surgery.

“It’s more of a cleanup, so there’s no high concern,” coach Mike McCarthy said in his Thursday press conference. “He looks great. It’s probably more us than him as far as the timeline of him coming back.”

Two other key starters missing were wide receiver Amari Cooper and kicker Greg Zuerlein. In total there are six players on the pup list to start training camp.

