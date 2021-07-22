Baseball catching camp being held in Nacogdoches Thursday
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -SFA head baseball coach Johnny Cardenas will be joined by SFA assistant softball coach Bryan Baca and Hawaii Pacific University’s Carlos Rameriez for the Catching 24-7 camp in Nacogdoches on Thursday.
The camp will work on the catcher position and is open to all ages. The cost of the camp is $100. It will start at 11 a.m. at Jaycees Field.
More information can be found here.
