Baby survives being born 11 weeks early

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A baby who was suppose to be born this upcoming Friday, was born 12 weeks ago.

“He would just have an episode his heart rate would desat his oxygen levels would go down and it seemed like this journey was never going to end,” Mariaha Jones said.

When Mariaha Jones was diagnosed with preeclampsia, a pregnancy complication that can cause your blood pressure to get dangerously high, she knew her pregnancy would be anything but normal.

But she had no idea her body was shutting down.

“I was honestly really scared I was scared that he wasn’t going to make it, I was scared that I wasn’t going to make it honestly,” Mariaha Jones said.

Jones had an emergency C-Section on April 28th, 11 weeks earlier than her due date.

“We were scared to death,” father of Slade, Cody Jones said.

Slade weighed a little over two pounds when he was born, but then he lost weight.

The family said for every step forward Slade would make, he’d take five back.

“Everyday it seemed that something was always going on and there was so many days we felt complete hopeless,” Mariaha Jones said.

Baby Slade spent his first 82 days on Earth in the NICU at TMC, away from his family.

“considering that babies make it at 23 weeks pretty often, 27 weeks should have been a breeze but we had our rough road and all of our problems and everything and we are just definitely glad to be where we are now,” Cody Jones said.

Where they are now, at home.

The Jones’ said when the doctor called them on Friday, they couldn’t believe what they were hearing, they would finally take their baby boy home on Monday.

“After this long journey and seem like everything could possibly go wrong, walking out of those hospital doors was a miracle to be honest,” Mariaha Jones said.

Finally a family, finally together.

The Jones’ can’t thank their Doctors at TMC enough for what they did for their baby.

