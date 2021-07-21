East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Smith County Jail works towards compliant status

By Alexa Vennetti
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Lexi Venetti spoke with Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith about the random annual jail inspections and what specifically needs to change to gain compliance.

In 2020, Sheriff Smith brought a state jail inspector to the staff. After being added to the non-compliant list this year despite an inspector on staff, Sheriff Smith said that the pandemic played a role but there is no excuse for the non-compliant status.

“There’s so much going on, we’ve been so short-staffed that [he] wasn’t able to keep up with that. There’s no excuse for that” Smith said, and added, “I believe we’re ready to go with a re-inspection.”

