TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke with Tony Beyer at Altra Federal Credit Union about the two-day Smart Money Camp for kids.

It’s a free camp Altra hosts every year for 11 and 12-year-olds to teach them about savings, budgeting, and life’s key financial concepts like making your money grow.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.