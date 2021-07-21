East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Newton County Sheriff’s Office launches new volunteer program

Newton County Sheriff's Office
By Jeremy Thomas
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Jeremy Thomas spoke with the Newton County Sheriff today on a new community outreach and policing program.

It’s called the Volunteer Initiatives Program or VIP, where individuals can volunteer to help, support and coordinate with the existing staff at the sheriff’s office. These duties can include administrative work and some on-site roles, though it does not deputize the volunteers or otherwise make them actual members of law enforcement. There are also several conditions they must met in order to be an authorized volunteer with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, like attending an orientation and training session.

