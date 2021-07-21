WebXtra: Long-range plans developed for Deep East Texas landfills

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG) is in the process of preparing a 20-year regional solid waste plan for the 11 county region.

A draft prepared by DETCOG indicates all four landfills in the region it serves will adequately serve Deep East Texas for at least the next two decades. It’s attributed to projections that the population will decrease in much of the rural area.

The forecast for recycling more of Deep East Texans garbage is not promising due to a slow market for recyclables. Also, there are no processing centers close by and municipalities have difficulty justifying the transportation costs to larger cities where processors are largely located.

DETCOG regional planner Bob Bashaw spoke with KTRE’S Donna McCollum about the findings in the Regional Solid Waste Management Implementation Plan, a document required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and used by local entities for long-range planning.

