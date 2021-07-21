East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office teams with Texas Parks & Wildlife in missing person case

Rosemary Rodriguez vanished last October.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is working with Texas Parks & Wildlife to investigate any vehicles found in East Texas waterways for any connection to the Rosemary Rodriguez case. Lt. Josh Tubb tells more to KLTV’s Bob Hallmark.

Rodriguez went missing on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.

Previous reporting:

Investigators believe criminal activity involved in Gregg County woman’s disappearance

East Texas family still searching for missing loved one

