WebXtra: COVID-19 cases again in Smith County Jail

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County jail has been COVID-19 free for several months but has recently experienced infections again after two inmates tested positive.

Inmates in quarantine will not be able to attend court hearings or go anywhere outside their cell until ensuring they are COVID-free. The Smith County Jail is currently full with 22 out of county. The jail will begin to make room to quarantine incoming inmates once again. Inmates will be quarantined 10-14 days to ensure they do not have the virus. Smith County Jail will also be returning to the COVID-19 safety measure with masks and quarantining.

First to be found positive is in a clinic. That inmate that was house outside of facility was in San Jacinto County and tested positive once in Smith County Jail and contaminated the cell, exposed other inmates housed in that cell.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.