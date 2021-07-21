WebXtra: CASA of Trinity Valley needs volunteers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - CASA of Trinity Valley is in need of volunteers and donations.

In 2020, the nonprofit represented 233 kids. Volunteers would be assigned to different foster kids and be advocates and support systems for the kids. Trinity Valley CASA is looking for volunteers who are willing to give their time, which on average is a year, and have a heart for helping kids in the foster care system. They are also looking for donations whether it be monetary, stuffed animals or items children can use.

To donate or volunteer you are encourage to contact them at 903 284 6245 or visit their website at www.casaoftv.org

