East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: CASA of Trinity Valley needs volunteers

By Justin Honore
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - CASA of Trinity Valley is in need of volunteers and donations.

In 2020, the nonprofit represented 233 kids. Volunteers would be assigned to different foster kids and be advocates and support systems for the kids. Trinity Valley CASA is looking for volunteers who are willing to give their time, which on average is a year, and have a heart for helping kids in the foster care system. They are also looking for donations whether it be monetary, stuffed animals or items children can use.

To donate or volunteer you are encourage to contact them at 903 284 6245 or visit their website at www.casaoftv.org

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
Dequallian Thomas
Longview police identify suspect in stabbing, standoff Tuesday night
Justin Coslett has been missing since July 8.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating missing person
UT Health East Texas in Tyler.
UT Health East Texas: COVID-19 hospitalizations tripled in about 2 weeks
Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
3 arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide

Latest News

CASA of Trinity Valley is in need of volunteers and donations.
WebXtra: Trinity Valley CASA volunteers
A jury trial has begun for a Gilmer man accused of aggravated assault against a public servant...
Trial begins for Gilmer man accused of endangering Smith County deputy in pursuit
Cherokee County Homicide
Cherokee County homicide Digital PKG
Tyler native T.J. Jackson is an actor starring in an upcoming TV mini-series produced by Will...
Tyler native talks about acting career, new Will Smith-produced project