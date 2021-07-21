Tyler native talks about acting career, new Will Smith-produced project

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TJ Jackson calls Tyler home but has worked for the last several years to bring his acting career to life in Hollywood. As he finds his way into projects with bigger names attached, including a new television mini-series produced by Will Smith and an upcoming comedy starring John Cena, Jackson took some time to speak with East Texas Now’s Kayla Lyons about his career and his responsibilities as an actor to the folks back home.

