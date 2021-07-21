East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler native talks about acting career, new Will Smith-produced project

Tyler native T.J. Jackson is an actor starring in an upcoming TV mini-series produced by Will...
Tyler native T.J. Jackson is an actor starring in an upcoming TV mini-series produced by Will Smith and Jay-Z.(Courtesy image)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TJ Jackson calls Tyler home but has worked for the last several years to bring his acting career to life in Hollywood. As he finds his way into projects with bigger names attached, including a new television mini-series produced by Will Smith and an upcoming comedy starring John Cena, Jackson took some time to speak with East Texas Now’s Kayla Lyons about his career and his responsibilities as an actor to the folks back home.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

