Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help identifying fraud suspect
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help as they search for a man accused of identity and financial fraud.
According to Sgt. Larry Christian, public information officer for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 18, the suspect arrived at AW Trailers Sales located on Highway 69 North near Tyler where he purchased a black truck flatbed valued at $4,500 allegedly using a fake Texas driver license and forged check. The suspect was last seen driving a gray late model GMC crew cab short bed pickup towing a black tandem axle flatbed trailer.
Anyone with information about this case or the identity of the suspect is encouraged to call Investigator John Partlow at 903-747-1224 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.
