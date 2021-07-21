Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help identifying fraud suspect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help as they search for a man accused of identity and financial fraud.

According to Sgt. Larry Christian, public information officer for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 18, the suspect arrived at AW Trailers Sales located on Highway 69 North near Tyler where he purchased a black truck flatbed valued at $4,500 allegedly using a fake Texas driver license and forged check. The suspect was last seen driving a gray late model GMC crew cab short bed pickup towing a black tandem axle flatbed trailer.

Fraudulently purchased truck flatbed. (Smith County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about this case or the identity of the suspect is encouraged to call Investigator John Partlow at 903-747-1224 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.

