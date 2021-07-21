East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Reports: Texas and OU reach out to SEC about joining conference

Texas players run onto the field for the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against...
Texas players run onto the field for the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against Colorado, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Harrison Roberts
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple reports broke Tuesday that Oklahoma and Texas “have both reached out to the Southeastern Conference about potentially joining” the SEC.

Sports Illustrated cited the source as “a high-ranking college official with knowledge of the situation.”

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was asked about this report and replied by saying, “No comment on that speculation.”

Nine years ago this month Texas A&M left the Big 12 with Missouri for membership with the SEC, one year after Colorado left for the Pac-12 and Nebraska left for the Big Ten.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
3 arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide
Dequallian Thomas
Longview police identify suspect in stabbing, standoff Tuesday night
Justin Coslett has been missing since July 8.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating missing person
UT Health East Texas in Tyler.
UT Health East Texas: COVID-19 hospitalizations tripled in about 2 weeks

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts with the championship trophy after...
Bucks beat Suns to win their 1st NBA championship in 50 years
Dallas Cowboys arrive in Oxnard, California (KLTV)
Cowboys arrive back in Oxnard after having training camp in Frisco last year
Twenty-Six Aggies qualify for Tokyo Olympics
President Biden welcomed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House on Tuesday to honor the...
Tom Brady, champion Buccaneers visit Biden at White House