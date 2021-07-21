East Texas Now Business Break
New space weather forecast model now up and running

New forecast model connects space weather with the weather we feel on a daily basis
(Source - Pixabay)
(Source - Pixabay)
By Grace Leis
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On July 21, 2021 the National Weather Service (NWS) has implemented a new computer model to predict Space Weather. The WAM-IPE model will help the NWS warn the public of any space weather phenomena that may affect them with much more warning in advance. This model is special because it is the first time that forecasters will be able to connect how the upper atmosphere responds to lower atmosphere, solar, and geomagnetic conditions all in one. In short, the ionosphere and our lower atmosphere are no longer looked at as separate but rather how they can influence one another. This will help researchers better understand the relationship between all layers of the Earth’s atmosphere.

Benefits are not just for researchers, but for everyone on earth. A few of the products that are offered in the WAM-IPE model play a key role in communication and navigation systems for aviation. This more timely and cohesive model will help provide warning to the public for incoming space weather hazards. This means better heads up on potential blackouts caused by solar flares that increase the currents in power lines and wires.

The new WAM-IPE model will provide critical, timely data that will improve the safety of human spaceflight, satellite and airline operations, communications, navigations, and surveying.

