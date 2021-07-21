East Texas Now Business Break
Missing Texas woman named in statewide alert has been found

Meaghan Skiba, 30, was last seen on Tuesday.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – A missing Texas woman with intellectual disabilities named in a statewide Endangered Missing Persons Alert issued early Wednesday has been found.

No further details were provided.

Meaghan Skiba, 30, was last seen on Tuesday at 1300 Spyglass Dr. in Austin.

She’s 5-foot-8, weighs 168 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue floral print dress and sandals.

