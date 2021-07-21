Longview police, SWAT at standoff with person armed with knife

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police and SWAT are at the scene where a person stabbed someone and is now in a standoff situation.

The incident is on Houston St. and the 200 block of Edgefield Ave., where the roadway is blocked temporarily. The call came in just after 6 p.m. as a stabbing; one person was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

A police negotiator is on the way to the scene to work to get the suspect to come out of a house safely.

