Longview police, SWAT at standoff with person armed with knife

By Stephanie Frazier and Jamey Boyum
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police and SWAT are at the scene where a person stabbed someone and is now in a standoff situation.

The incident is on Houston St. and the 200 block of Edgefield Ave., where the roadway is blocked temporarily. The call came in just after 6 p.m. as a stabbing; one person was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

A police negotiator is on the way to the scene to work to get the suspect to come out of a house safely.

Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

