Kilgore church working to restore pipe organ

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum gives us a close and detailed look at what it takes to restore a large pipe organ to tip top shape.

The First Presbyterian Church of Kilgore is in the middle of a restoration, and the people who do that tedious work are not from these parts. Michael Emery of Steven L Emery Inc. is based in Pennsylvania, and he and his team travel the country to make those old pipe organs sound new again.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

