Inmate found unresponsive in Van Zandt County Jail cell dies at hospital

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - According to Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix, on Tuesday, July 20 at approximately 8:48 a.m. an inmate was found unresponsive.

The inmate was found during a routine check of jail cells, he said. The contracted jail medical staff and VZSO detention officers immediately administered lifesaving measures, and then the inmate was taken by EMS to a local hospital.

He was later pronounced deceased.

The sheriff says his office contacted the Texas Rangers as standard protocol and in keeping with the Sheriff’s promise of transparency, further information will be released upon the completed investigation.

Sheriff Hendrix said he has met with the family of the deceased and expressed his deepest condolences on the loss of their loved one on behalf of the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.

