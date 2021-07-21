East Texas Now Business Break
Gov. Abbott appoints Palestine representative to States Water Commission

Rep. Cody Harris (R-Palestine)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed State Representative Cody Harris of Palestine to the Southwestern States Water Commission for terms set to expire on February 1, 2025. The commission will work with neighboring states to identify and develop sources and methods of augmenting water supplies on a regional basis after existing water supplies are fully committed.

Harris owns and operates Liberty Land & Ranch in Palestine, a statewide real estate brokerage firm. He is currently the Vice Chair of the Texas House Committee on Natural Resources. He is a long time member of the Texas Association of Realtors, Texas Farm Bureau, and Texas Agricultural Lifetime Leadership Program (TALL). His community service includes the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, member and President of the Palestine YMCA Board of Directors, President of the Palestine Young Professionals Network, volunteer for Palestine YMCA Youth & Government, and volunteer for Palestine ISD Business Mentor Program. Harris earned a Bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University.

