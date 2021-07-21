Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division welcomes new leader

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Broadwater said goodbye with a hand-written note Wednesday to the First Team as Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson a familiar face to Fort Hood assumed command of the division during a ceremony at Cooper Field on Fort Hood over which Lt. Gen. Pat White presided.

“The essence of leadership is presence,” Richardson said.

“And so, I’ll be out of the headquarters. I’ll be down in the motor pools, in the barracks, the dining facilities,” he said.

“The 3rd Brigade’s out in the field, getting ready for the National Training Center. I’ll go out there with them and talk and listen to the soldiers.”

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy suspended Broadwater in early December as a result of an independent review that also led to the relief or suspension of 13 other officers and enlisted personnel in the wake of a year during which 25 soldiers assigned to Fort Hood died from suicide, homicide or accidents, including Spc. Vanessa Guillen whose disappearance in April focused national attention on the post.

Richardson, a former commander of Fort Hood’s 3rd Cavalry Regiment, played a key role in developing and implementing plans to change the culture on Fort Hood.

He initiated a five-day pause in training to kick off the People First initiative, which aimed to rebuild trust between soldiers and their chain of command.

The efforts eventually spread to the other military installations under III Corps’ command.

Richardson’s most recent assignment was as deputy commanding general – maneuver for III Corps and Fort Hood.

Richardson will be replaced as deputy commanding general by Maj. Gen. Steven Gilland, who will officially join III Corps in a ceremony Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.