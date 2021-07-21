Cowboys Camp 2021: COVID-19 vaccine dominates questions for Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - Jerry Jones had his opening press conference today and most of the talks centered, not on that Prescott but on COVID-19.

The team has yet to make the 85% vaccination rate that would lift most COVID-19 restrictions. Jones is optimistic that his team can prepare adequately for the upcoming season.

“My opinion is it will absolutely will not limit us in any way, the issue of vaccination, will [not] limit us in any way as to being competitive as early as when we play Pittsburgh in the first preseason game,” Jones said.

Head coach Mike McCarthy reveled that at one time was skeptical about taking the vaccination.

”This is unique The pandemic situation that we’re in,” McCarthy said. “Frankly I shared my own personal experience where the facts were I was not particularly 100% on board with the vaccination.”

Training camps are a team builder with slogans like ‘one for all and all for one’. Former cowboy receiver Michael Irvin questioned those are the current Cowboys roster who are not vaccinated, saying they are not committed enough. Jones understands Irvin’s sentiments.

”When he talks I listen I know that,” Jones said. “I think he has a good reputation with the current group of players that because of his visibility and his activity with a network where he is as an individual. So he comes with all the credibility in the world.”

It has been 26 years since Dallas won a Super Bowl and Jones made it clear that Super Bowl LVI would be a great time to end that streak.

“I’d do anything known to man to get to a Super Bowl,” Jones said. “That’s a fact... I really don’t know that I have any days or have any weeks where I don’t think, ‘There’s a pony in here somewhere.’ You have a lot of days where you ask yourself, ‘What are you doing in the middle of this?’ That has served me well. This isn’t an ‘I, me,’ but I’ve had a lot of people tell me, ‘You’re naïve,’ or say, ‘He’s naïve.’ Well, it’s a beautiful world. ... It’s a better world to be naïve than to be skeptical and be negative all the time.”

