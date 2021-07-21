Cowboys arrive back in Oxnard after having training camp in Frisco last year

OXNARD, California (KTRE) - The Dallas Cowboys left Frisco Monday for their home away from home, Oxnard, California.

With no traditional training camp last year due to COVID-19, the Cowboys were forced to hold camp at the Star in Frisco, with no fans. This camp will be the first traditional Cowboys camp for second year coach Mike McCarthy. His team dealt with a plethora of injuries on defense and a rotating door at quarterback last year, finishing the year 6-10 and in third place of the NFC East.

When Dak Prescott held his first press conference after his injury he made no qualms about it he is back and is ready for training camp.

”I’m a guy that can just control what I can control, control,” Prescott said. “I knew that I could control each and every day the attitude the effort in everything that I put forward with a rehab or OTA. Whatever it may be. And when I do that usually good things come from it.”

Camp will have extra attention this year, with HBO’s Hard Knocks chronicling the team’s return to California. This is the third time the franchise has been selected for the series.

On Tuesday the Cowboys upper brass, Jerry and Stephen Jones along with McCarthy will hold their ‘State of the Cowboys’ address. Wednesday is when the team takes the field

