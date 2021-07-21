East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Cowboys arrive back in Oxnard after having training camp in Frisco last year

Dallas Cowboys arrive in Oxnard, California (KLTV)
Dallas Cowboys arrive in Oxnard, California (KLTV)(KLTV)
By Caleb Beames and Michael Coleman
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXNARD, California (KTRE) - The Dallas Cowboys left Frisco Monday for their home away from home, Oxnard, California.

With no traditional training camp last year due to COVID-19, the Cowboys were forced to hold camp at the Star in Frisco, with no fans. This camp will be the first traditional Cowboys camp for second year coach Mike McCarthy. His team dealt with a plethora of injuries on defense and a rotating door at quarterback last year, finishing the year 6-10 and in third place of the NFC East.

When Dak Prescott held his first press conference after his injury he made no qualms about it he is back and is ready for training camp.

”I’m a guy that can just control what I can control, control,” Prescott said. “I knew that I could control each and every day the attitude the effort in everything that I put forward with a rehab or OTA. Whatever it may be. And when I do that usually good things come from it.”

Camp will have extra attention this year, with HBO’s Hard Knocks chronicling the team’s return to California. This is the third time the franchise has been selected for the series.

On Tuesday the Cowboys upper brass, Jerry and Stephen Jones along with McCarthy will hold their ‘State of the Cowboys’ address. Wednesday is when the team takes the field

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned as Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers investigate quadruple homicide
2018 booking photo of Dakevian Beniot Scroggins.
DPS adds Tyler capital murder suspect to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list
Car stuck in floodwaters at Cotton and Green Streets in Longview
Rain causing flooding issues in parts of Longview
Teenager drowns at Lake O’ the Pines
Emmanuel Garcia (Source: Cherokee County District Attorney's Office)
Cherokee County jury sentences man to 20 years for his part in ambush, shooting death

Latest News

Former Dallas Cowboy Quincy Carter
Former Dallas Cowboy QB Quincy Carter looking to mentor young athletes through weekend camp in Longview
This photo provided by the Arlington Police Department shows Atlanta Falcons linebacker...
NFL linebacker Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas
Cowboys featured for third time on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’
Tony Romo (KLTV)
Tony Romo in Gladewater Wednesday for U.S. Amateur Qualifier