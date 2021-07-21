East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Couple charged in California fire sparked by gender reveal

A plume of smoke from the El Dorado Fire is seen from the Interstate 10 in Loma Linda, Calif.,...
A plume of smoke from the El Dorado Fire is seen from the Interstate 10 in Loma Linda, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. In Southern California, a fast-moving fire in the foothills of Yucaipa has prompted evacuation orders for Oak Glen, a farm community that just opened its apple-picking season to the public. Cal Fire's San Bernardino unit said the fire has scorched at least 800 acres and was burning at a "moderate to dangerous" rate of spread.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A couple whose gender reveal ceremony sparked a Southern California wildfire that killed a firefighter last year have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The San Bernardino County district attorney says Refugio Manuel Jimenez Jr. and Angela Renee Jimenez pleaded not guilty Monday to charges involving the El Dorado Fire.

The fire killed firefighter Charles Morton last September.

Authorities say the family set off a smoke-generating pyrotechnic in dry grass at a park near Yucaipa, east of Los Angeles.

The blaze injured 13 other people and forced the evacuations of hundreds of residents. It destroyed five homes and 15 other buildings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned as Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers investigate quadruple homicide
2018 booking photo of Dakevian Beniot Scroggins.
DPS adds Tyler capital murder suspect to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list
Car stuck in floodwaters at Cotton and Green Streets in Longview
Rain causing flooding issues in parts of Longview
Teenager drowns at Lake O’ the Pines
Emmanuel Garcia (Source: Cherokee County District Attorney's Office)
Cherokee County jury sentences man to 20 years for his part in ambush, shooting death

Latest News

FCC New Cross Installed
FCC New Cross Installed
Cherokee County Homicide
Cherokee County Homicide
Cherokee Car Recap
Cherokee Car Recap
Bus and Student Tracker
Longview ISD School Bus And Student Tracker
Open Court Resumes
Open Courts Resume