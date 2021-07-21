East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Chuck E. Cheese pizza arrives in Kroger grocery stores across the country

The classic pepperoni pizza is being sold nationwide by Kroger.
The classic pepperoni pizza is being sold nationwide by Kroger.(Alejandra Brady CEC Entertainment)
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX)- Chuck E Cheese has a licensing partnership with the manufacturer, Flatlander Foods, to bring a new family-favorite pizza to Kroger foods.

Kroger is now selling the famous Chuck E. Cheese pizzas in grocery stores across the country.

That’s right, the classic pizza that children love so much, is now on grocery stores shelves.

The pizzas will be cheese and pepperoni.

“We are thrilled to bring Chuck E. Cheese to the grocery aisle with a new product inspired by our famous pizza and created to be enjoyed in family homes across the country,” said Melissa McLeanas, VP of Global Licensing, Media and Branded Entertainment Development of CEC Entertainment, LLC.

Even more exciting about this venture, is that each pizza has 250 e-tickets to be used at your next visit to Chuck E Cheese.

The new Chuck E. Cheese frozen pizzas are available for purchase for just $6.99 each.

The famous Chuck E. Cheese pizzas are now being sold by Kroger across the country.
The famous Chuck E. Cheese pizzas are now being sold by Kroger across the country.(Alejandra Brady CEC Entertainment)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
3 arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide
Dequallian Thomas
Longview police identify suspect in stabbing, standoff Tuesday night
July 16, 2021
‘We are killers:’ Affidavit tells story of night woman died in Tyler restaurant shooting
Justin Coslett has been missing since July 8.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating missing person

Latest News

KWTX News Ten at 10 - VOD - clipped version
1CD Assumption of Command Ceremony
Baby born 11 weeks early finally able to leave TMC NICU after 82 days
Baby leaves hospital after 82 days in NICU
student will not be allowed to participate in UIL sports if they are born the opposite sex to...
Senate Bill 29 could ban transgender students from UIL sports
The order had been issued Wednesday morning for parts of La Porte, a city about 25 miles...
Evacuation order remains after Texas plant chemical release
Rosemary Rodriguez vanished last October.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office teams with Texas Parks & Wildlife in missing woman case