Children abducted from Smith County returned safely, family members in custody

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two children authorities say were abducted by family members have been returned safely.

Sgt. Larry Christian, public information officer for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed Amber Jackson, 13, and Tristan Jackson, 9, are back in the care of Child Protective Services in Texas after the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri apprehended the three suspected abductors on Wednesday. Christian said both children were present at the time of the arrest and removed from the location.

From left, Cynthia Hodges, Jimmy Hodges and Francis Hodges are all wanted for the illegal custody of Tristan and Amber Jackson. (Smith County Sheriff's Office)

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office alleges that Amber and Tristan were illegally removed from a state-appointed caretaker on June 24 by their mother, Cynthia Hodges. She was allegedly aided in absconding with the children by her father, Jimmy Hodges and his wife, Francis Callie Hodges.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.