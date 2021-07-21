East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Children abducted from Smith County returned safely, family members in custody

Tristan Jackson, left, and Amber Jackson were reported as having been illegally taken into...
Tristan Jackson, left, and Amber Jackson were reported as having been illegally taken into their mother's custody earlier this month. Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating them.(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two children authorities say were abducted by family members have been returned safely.

Sgt. Larry Christian, public information officer for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed Amber Jackson, 13, and Tristan Jackson, 9, are back in the care of Child Protective Services in Texas after the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri apprehended the three suspected abductors on Wednesday. Christian said both children were present at the time of the arrest and removed from the location.

From left, Cynthia Hodges, Jimmy Hodges and Francis Hodges are all wanted for the illegal...
From left, Cynthia Hodges, Jimmy Hodges and Francis Hodges are all wanted for the illegal custody of Tristan and Amber Jackson.(Smith County Sheriff's Office)

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office alleges that Amber and Tristan were illegally removed from a state-appointed caretaker on June 24 by their mother, Cynthia Hodges. She was allegedly aided in absconding with the children by her father, Jimmy Hodges and his wife, Francis Callie Hodges.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
3 arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide
Dequallian Thomas
Longview police identify suspect in stabbing, standoff Tuesday night
Justin Coslett has been missing since July 8.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating missing person
UT Health East Texas in Tyler.
UT Health East Texas: COVID-19 hospitalizations tripled in about 2 weeks

Latest News

Newton County Sheriff's Office
WebXtra: Newton County Sheriff’s Office launches new volunteer program
WebXtra: Smart Money Camp teaches kids how to budget, save for their future
WebXtra: Smart Money Camp teaches kids how to budget, save for their future
WebXtra: Smart Money Camp teaches kids how to budget, save for their future
Newton County Sheriff's Office
WebXtra: Newton County SO volunteers
(Source: Facebook)
Inmate found unresponsive in Van Zandt County Jail cell dies at hospital