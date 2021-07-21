East Texas Now Business Break
Cherokee County sheriff holding press conference on quadruple homicide

Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway 110.
By Erin Wides
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson has called a press conference regarding the quadruple homicide from Tuesday.

Dickson will give the update at 10:30 a.m.

Authorities are investigating what appears to be a quadruple homicide in Cherokee County.

On Tuesday evening, Sheriff Brent Dickson said that two suspects have been detained for questioning in relation to the homicides.

He also said that the red Dodge Challenger that was seen leaving the scene has been located, abandoned, in Jacksonville. He said that was unrelated to the two suspects currently being held for questioning.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday when a body was reported found in a driveway. Three more victims were then found in a mobile home behind the main residence on the property. Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson confirmed the county’s special investigations unit is working on the case and it is believed that all four victims died of gunshot wounds.

The press conference will be streamed at KLTV.com/live and aired live on KLTV.

Previous story: Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide

