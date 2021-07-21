East Texas Now Business Break
Caught on camera: Man clings to top of moving car after fight

By WTAE staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, Pa. (WTAE) - Surveillance video caught a man riding on the hood of a speeding car for about five miles outside Pittsburgh.

Police say he’d gotten into a fight prior to the incident.

The couple in the car told police they were driving to the hospital for treatment after the fight.

A baby was also involved in the initial altercation.

The video was moments before Ken King says the car hit his truck.

“I look back and I see all of a sudden the left, the whole left side of my truck is all scraped. Um, found a mirror, found some debris,” King said.

According to police, the man on the car is 21-year-old Michael Overly.

Court documents say Overly was drinking with people at a home in West Scottsdale when a fight broke out.

Police say Overly pushed over a woman holding a baby and then fought another man.

When they tried to get in the car and drive away, police say Overly jumped on the hood of the car.

“He was probably clicking about a good 80, 90, 100 miles an hour,” King said.

Even after the crash, police say the car kept going with Overly on the hood, all the way to Frick Hospital in Mount Pleasant, about five miles total.

Police say Overly told them he was trying to smash the windshield to get the driver to stop.

He was taken into custody and no one was seriously hurt, something King is thankful for knowing what could have been had his truck been hit just a little harder.

“Now that we saw that there was somebody on top of the hood, he would probably be in orbit right now. So again, it could have been so much worse. I’m just glad that nobody got hurt,” King said.

Court records show Overly is facing two court cases now.

He’s awaiting trial on unrelated charges in a different county.

Copyright 2021 WTAE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

