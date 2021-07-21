East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

BAM Fashion Show Soiree to take place Saturday in Tyler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A special event will take place in Tyler Saturday.

“An evening of shopping and fashion” is how event creators describe it. It will be held at the HJC Venue, located at 4707 State Highway 31 W, on Saturday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m.

The fashion show soiree is being hosted by BAM Woman Magazine.

Find out how to buy tickets by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
2018 booking photo of Dakevian Beniot Scroggins.
DPS adds Tyler capital murder suspect to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list
Dequallian Thomas
Longview police identify suspect in stabbing, standoff Tuesday night
Car stuck in floodwaters at Cotton and Green Streets in Longview
Rain causing flooding issues in parts of Longview
Teenager drowns at Lake O’ the Pines

Latest News

Dequallian Thomas
Longview police identify suspect in stabbing, standoff Tuesday night
Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
First Christian Church in Tyler.
First Christian Church’s steeple replacement faces rain delay
WebXtra: UT Tyler promotes STEM and undergrad research in summer program
UT Tyler promotes STEM and undergrad research in summer program