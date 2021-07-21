A&M expert: U.K. is a good predictor for COVID-19 in the U.S.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise in all 50 states. They’re rising among children too. From July 8 to July 15, 23,000 American kids have tested positive for the virus. That’s almost double the number from late last month.

As these cases rise, parents are faced with difficult decisions to protect their own children. Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service Pandemic and Biosecurity program Director Gerald Parker says parents need to do their research and make the best decision for their family.

“It hits individual communities at different times and different severities,” Parker explained, “and so really, these are kind of local decisions depending on the circumstances in our own community.”

He said while cases are rising, he’s not ready to hit the panic button just yet. Parker said he’s watching the U.K. and notes that the country is a good predictor for what’s going to happen in the U.S. While experts are concerned that a third wave may have already hit the country, Parker explained that can be avoided in the U.S.

“The good news is are vaccines are still highly effective against severe disease and hospitalizations,” Parker said.

He said the best way to prevent outbreaks continues to be getting vaccinated. For kids who aren’t eligible yet for the vaccine, Parker said parents will need to trust local health officials when those kids return to school.

“I have complete confidence in our local public health authorities here in Bryan-College Station,” Parker explained. “they are working very closely with the schools to make our schools as safe as possible.”

