WebXtra: UT Tyler promotes STEM and undergrad research in summer program

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The University of Texas at Tyler announced four students are participants in the Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation 2021 Summer Research Academy. This is under the mentorship of UT Tyler College of Arts and Sciences faculty.

Supported by the National Science Foundation and sponsored by the University of Texas System, this program provides underrepresented undergraduate students research experiences and encourage the pursuit of STEM studies (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

In addition to approximately 30 hours of weekly research and lab work, they conduct remote professional development workshops, poster preparation, professional and business etiquette, and one-minute elevator speeches about their research projects.

