WEBXTRA: Tyler’s First Christian Church raising new cross to its steeple

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews spent Tuesday morning raising the new cross for First Christian Church’s steeple.

KLTV’s Jeff Chavez was there to get some details about the construction project.

According to a press release, the First Christian Church of Tyler will have a new cross on its steeple after a 24-month period. It will rise more than 110 feet, and it will replace the cross that was originally installed when the church was built in 1965.

“After our campus-wide renovations, we noticed our cross was listing slightly,” Dr. Chris Pulliam, the church’s senior minister said in a press release. “Fearing the cross might fall from on high, we removed it and began making plans to rebuild the belltower with the cross rising high above. Now, we are proud to bring the cross back to the corner of Broadway and Loop 323.”

The renovation project at First Christian Church started in 2014.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

