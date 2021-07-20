East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

UT Health East Texas: COVID-19 hospitalizations tripled in about two weeks

Health leaders urging East Texans to get vaccinated
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in East Texas have tripled in just about two weeks, according to UT Health East Texas.

“Our hospitalized numbers have tripled in about two weeks,” said Dr. Tom Cummins, Chief Medical Officer. “From single digits here in Tyler to, if you take our two Smith County hospitals, up into the 30s now. So we’ve literally tripled.

Cummins said their test positivity rate on Monday was 31%, a number not seen since February. The increase in hospitalizations recently prompted UT Health East Texas to start reopening COVID-19 units that had been repurposed in recent months as the numbers were decreasing.

“To be more efficient and effective, we felt like we should reopen a couple of the units to start accommodating our COVID surge again,” Cummins said.

At CHRISTUS Mother Frances, Dr. Mark Anderson said their numbers are also climbing.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase since the Fourth of July,” Anderson said. We reached a low point in June, where we had less than ten COVID patients in the hospital here at Mother Frances in Tyler, and since then we’ve jumped up into the mid 30s, with about a third of those patients being on ventilators. So it’s definitely a significant change.”

Both hospitals leaders say a majority of their hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, leading them to make pleas with the public to please get vaccinated.

“It is extremely frustrating,” he said. “I’ve talked to some of our docs, and they’re all very frustrated because as they go to evaluate the patients, and ask ‘have you been vaccinated?’ And the answer no, as you’re putting a 30 or 40-year-old on a respirator because they can’t breathe.”

CLICK HERE TO TRACK VACCINATION RATES IN EAST TEXAS

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigating quadruple homicide
2018 booking photo of Dakevian Beniot Scroggins.
DPS adds Tyler capital murder suspect to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list
Car stuck in floodwaters at Cotton and Green Streets in Longview
Rain causing flooding issues in parts of Longview
Teenager drowns at Lake O’ the Pines
Emmanuel Garcia (Source: Cherokee County District Attorney's Office)
Cherokee County jury sentences man to 20 years for his part in ambush, shooting death

Latest News

FCC New Cross Installed
FCC New Cross Installed
Cherokee County Homicide
Cherokee County Homicide
Open Court Resumes
Open Courts Resume
Bus and Student Tracker
Longview ISD School Bus And Student Tracker
Cherokee Car Recap
Cherokee Car Recap