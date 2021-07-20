East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Upshur County Sheriff’s Office suspends jail visitation after COVID-19 cases confirmed

(Hawaii News Now/File)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office confirms its first cases of COVID-19 within the Upshur County Jail, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by the sheriff’s office, approximately three weeks ago medical staff within the jail confirmed cases of the virus within the jail, among both inmates and employees, and mitigation steps were immediately implemented.

The U.C.S.O. Jail is coordinating with the Texas Jail Commission, the Texas State Health Department, and the local jail doctor as they work to deal with the illness. This includes the use of three negative pressure cells which were completed to assist with controlling spread of any contagious illness.

Visitation has been suspended for 30 days for safety of jail inmates, jail employees, and the public.

The sheriff’s office said these cases are the first confirmed cases within the jail since the beginning of the pandemic. Jail personnel, early in the pandemic, instituted vigorous cleaning and disinfecting policies that are believed to have made a significant difference in the effects of the illness on jail personnel and inmates to this point.

They add that no one to date has been hospitalized and current symptoms have been mild to moderate.

Since this illness is highly contagious, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said they have restricted the booking of inmates unless it is significantly necessary. Criminal cases will be filed on those persons who would have been arrested on-site, and warrants will be sought for these persons’ arrest when the illness subsides within the jail, the sheriff said.

Deputies will continue to arrest any persons who present an immediate threat to public safety.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigating quadruple homicide
2018 booking photo of Dakevian Beniot Scroggins.
DPS adds Tyler capital murder suspect to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list
Car stuck in floodwaters at Cotton and Green Streets in Longview
Rain causing flooding issues in parts of Longview
Teenager drowns at Lake O’ the Pines
Emmanuel Garcia (Source: Cherokee County District Attorney's Office)
Cherokee County jury sentences man to 20 years for his part in ambush, shooting death

Latest News

WebXtra: UT Tyler promotes STEM and undergrad research in summer program
WebXtra: UT Tyler promotes STEM and undergrad research in summer program
WebXtra: UT Tyler promotes STEM and undergrad research in summer program
WebXtra: UT Tyler promotes STEM and undergrad research in summer program
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
Henderson County sheriff confirms increase in COVID-19 cases among jail inmates
Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson press conference
Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson press conference