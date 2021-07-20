Tyler ISD names Justin Simmons principal of Hogg Middle School

TYLER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Tyler ISD Board of Trustees named Justin Simmons as the new principal at Hogg Middle School during their regular scheduled July meeting. Currently an assistant principal at Tyler High School, Simmons is a Tyler ISD graduate and has held administrative roles at Tyler High School since 2017.

“We’re excited about the opportunity Mr. Simmons has to lead Hogg Middle School,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “He’s a rising star within the administrative ranks. As a Tyler ISD graduate, you can’t discount his affection for Tyler ISD schools and his passion for seeing our students succeed just as he has.”

Simmons replaces former principal, Dr. Kristen Walls, who Trustees named as principal of Tyler Legacy High School on July 15. In recent years, Hogg has achieved gains in academic performance under Dr. Walls’ and her predecessor Sherri Barberee-Taylor’s leadership.

“Hogg Middle School campus had a solid finish during the 2020-2021 year that challenged all Texas schools,” Crawford said. “With the current faculty and staff, along with systems instituted previously by principals Mrs. Taylor and Dr. Walls, Mr. Simmons will inherit a campus ready to win right off the bat.”

Before moving into administration, Simmons was a social studies teacher and coach at Tyler ISD’s Boulter Middle School and the former Stewart Middle School.

“I am ecstatic for the opportunity to serve and lead after such a great administrator as Dr. Walls,” Simmons said. “I am eagerly anticipating the arrival of students, faculty, and staff so the continued student successes can manifest at Hogg Middle school. To the students of Hogg Nation, I will be overly dedicated to providing the same rich educational experience that I received while being a Tyler ISD student. I am at the edge of my seat with excitement and can’t wait to meet you all! #TusksUp.”

