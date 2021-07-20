East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Traffic detour at SH 94, Mt. Carmel intersection due to gas leak

The Hudson Police Departmnt is detouring traffic away from the State Highway 94 and Mt. Carmal...
The Hudson Police Departmnt is detouring traffic away from the State Highway 94 and Mt. Carmal Road intersection because of a large gas leak. (Source: KTRE Staff)(KTRE Staff)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Hudson Police Department is detouring traffic on State Highway 94 West away from the intersection at Mt. Carmel Road due to a large gas leak.

According to a post on the Hudson Police Department Facebook page, the gas leak occurred at about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

“Please make every attempt to avoid this intersection until further notice,” the Facebook post stated. “We will advise when the intersection and thru traffic has re-opened.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2018 booking photo of Dakevian Beniot Scroggins.
DPS adds Tyler capital murder suspect to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list
Car stuck in floodwaters at Cotton and Green Streets in Longview
Rain causing flooding issues in parts of Longview
Teenager drowns at Lake O’ the Pines
Gladewater man struck, killed by vehicle on SH 31 in Gregg County
Emmanuel Garcia (Source: Cherokee County District Attorney's Office)
Cherokee County jury sentences man to 20 years for his part in ambush, shooting death

Latest News

The crew of the New Shepard are seen inside the rocket on Tuesday before launch.
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’
WEBXTRA: Harrison County courthouse repairs
WEBXTRA: Repairs to be made at Harrison County Courthouse following lightning strike
Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigating quadruple homicide
WEBXTRA: Harrison County courthouse repairs
WEBXTRA: Harrison County Courthouse repairs