Traffic detour at SH 94, Mt. Carmel intersection due to gas leak

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Hudson Police Department is detouring traffic on State Highway 94 West away from the intersection at Mt. Carmel Road due to a large gas leak.

According to a post on the Hudson Police Department Facebook page, the gas leak occurred at about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

“Please make every attempt to avoid this intersection until further notice,” the Facebook post stated. “We will advise when the intersection and thru traffic has re-opened.”

