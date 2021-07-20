Texarkana Water Utilities warns customers they may smell chlorine in their water as part of disinfection process

East Texas Now Business Break
Texarkana Water Utilities is warning customers that their water may smell like chlorine as part of a disinfection process.(WAFB)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TEXARKANA (KSLA) - Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) customers may begin smelling chlorine in their water as the company has temporarily changed its method for disinfecting the water. Normally, TWU uses a mixture of ammonia and chlorine to treat the water, but for the next eight weeks, beginning Tuesday, July 20, TWU will only use chlorine in the process.

“This is done to help give the system a booster shot,” said JD Phillips, director of TWU.

Officials say this temporary switch is a practice used by water systems in both Arkansas and Texas. Officials say the water may also have some discoloration, but is still safe to drink.

“This is recommended by EPA and TCEQ for systems like ours that use chlorine to change up your disinfection a little bit, to take care of anything that might have gotten in the system that could cause problems in the future,” Phillips said.

Officials say if you notice a discoloration or excessive smell of chlorine to contact TWU. The company has used this method in the past.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

