Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating missing person

Justin Coslett has been missing since July 8.
Justin Coslett has been missing since July 8.(Courtesy image)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an individual reported missing.

Justin Ray Coslett, 29, was reported missing recently. He is a white male, 6 feet tall, weighs 150 lbs. with hazel eyes and blonde hair. He last seen in the afternoon of July 8.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Coslett is asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.

