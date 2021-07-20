Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We could see some scattered showers and even an isolated thundershower overnight across East Texas. Not a lot of very heavy rainfall is expected, but some is certainly possible. There remains a chance for scattered showers/thundershowers on Tuesday as well...once again, nothing like the totals we saw today. More scattered afternoon/evening showers/thundershowers are expected on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, but the chances are not as great as they are today. As we head into the upcoming weekend, the rain is expected to stop, and the temperatures are likely to soar. Some rainfall totals for our day today have exceeded 6″ in some areas. We are not likely to see totals like that for the rest of the week. Maybe an additional inch or so...maybe. Temperatures are likely to stay below seasonal normal through Friday and maybe Saturday, then near to slightly above normal for Sunday and Monday. Looks like summer is about to begin.

