East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Over 100 undocumented immigrants found inside trailer

Troopers foil human smuggling attempt
Troopers foil human smuggling attempt(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A traffic stop on Highway 59 leads to the discovery of over 100 undocumented immigrants.

On Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a traffic stop on a tractor trailer on Highway 59 and mile marker 816.

After a search the vehicle, troopers found a total of 105 individuals who were believed to be in the U.S. illegally.

The DPS Criminal Investigation Division assisted with the investigation and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
2018 booking photo of Dakevian Beniot Scroggins.
DPS adds Tyler capital murder suspect to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list
Dequallian Thomas
Longview police identify suspect in stabbing, standoff Tuesday night
Car stuck in floodwaters at Cotton and Green Streets in Longview
Rain causing flooding issues in parts of Longview
Teenager drowns at Lake O’ the Pines

Latest News

WebXtra: UT Tyler promotes STEM and undergrad research in summer program
UT Tyler promotes STEM and undergrad research in summer program
Dequallian Thomas
Longview police identify suspect in stabbing, standoff Tuesday night
Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
ETN: BAM Fashion Show Soiree
BAM Fashion Show Soiree to take place Saturday in Tyler
First Christian Church in Tyler.
First Christian Church’s steeple replacement faces rain delay